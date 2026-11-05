Garth Brooks Announces 5-City Run Of Shows In Ireland In 2027

Garth is heading to the Emerald Isle for the first time in 5 years.

After teasing a new tour back in January through his personal website – the only place where the country star shares news from now – Garth Brooks would officially announce his return to touring on his brand new Blame It All On My Roots arena tour.

At the time, Brooks would only announce two shows: the first two nights – August 21st and 22nd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Along the way, he’d make a plethora of different announcements regarding the tour. These included promising a live album titled Killer Live (which sent off a firestorm online thanks to Tom Segura’s world-famous joke) and cutting-edge technology such as a 360-degree video system that he’s coined “The Halo,” which will feature both inward and outward-facing screens.

Since then, he’s added four nights in Denver, which included a pop-up show under his long-forgotten alias, Yukon Jack, two nights in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena on September 18th and 19th, two nights in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center on September 25th and 26th, expanded his stay at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to four days from October 8th through the 11th.

So far, it’s been nothing short of a huge success. As previously mentioned, he’s had to add nights to nearly every single stop, selling out three to four nights each in the likes of Indianapolis, Denver, Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City throughout the fall.

Recently, Brooks has rolled out even more stops, coming home to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and adding shows in Kansas City, Seattle and Ontario in November and December. And he’s already setting his sights on 2027 in a big way across the pond heading into 2027.

Announced this morning, the “Friends in Low Places” is heading across the pond next summer, announcing a five-city run in Ireland in May and June — his first time performing in the country since he sold out five-straight nights at Dublin’s Croke Park in 2022.

In typical Garth fashion, he announced the hefty amount of Irish shows by uploading a video on social media of him opening up an empty road case displaying the five cities at the top of the lid. Before giving an incredibly awkward chuckle that will undoubtedly have Tom Segura chomping at the bit to fire up the “Where are the bodies?” jokes, Brooks would tell the Emerald Isle that he’s coming to them this time around.

“Ireland, we’re coming to you this time.”

Throughout the tour of Ireland, Brooks will be hitting Belfast on May 21-22, Galway on May 29-30, Kilkenny on June 4-5, Limerick on June 11-12 and Cork on June 18-19, playing the Irish cities’ biggest stadiums and venues along the way.

Tickets for both nights will go on sale next Thursday, November 12th, at 8 a.m. local time in Ireland, once again forgoing any presale opportunities. Unlike his U.S. and Canadian dates, however, it is unknown at this time whether or not Brooks will be sticking to his fixed ticket price of $154 for every seat in every venue.

Current Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates

November 6, 2026 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

November 7, 2026 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

November 12, 2026 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

November 13, 2026 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

November 14, 2026 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

November 15, 2026 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

December 4, 2026 — Hamilton, Ontario — TD Coliseum

December 5, 2026 — Hamilton, Ontario — TD Coliseum

December 6, 2026 — Hamilton, Ontario — TD Coliseum

May 21, 2027 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Road

May 22, 2027 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Road

May 29, 2027 — Galway, Ireland — Pearse Stadium

May 30, 2027 — Galway, Ireland — Pearse Stadium

June 4, 2027 — Kilkenny, Ireland — UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5, 2027 — Kilkenny, Ireland — UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11, 2027 — Limerick, Ireland — TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12, 2027 — Limerick, Ireland — TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18, 2027 — Cork, Ireland — Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19, 2027 — Cork, Ireland — Pairc Ui Chaoimh