“We’ll Go To Cracker Barrel & You Can Come See The Goats” – Riley Green Has UK Interviewer Flustered With Date Offer

She is all of us.just released his third studio albumlast week, and of course, he's been doing tons of press surrounding the release and new music. I've had it on repeat, and I love how his sound and writing is elevated with each release... somehow every album is better than the last, though at the same time, Riley always manages to stay true to himself and his more traditional country sound at the same time. And obviously, he's long been a fan-favorite among the ladies, for obvious reasons (aside from and in addition to his music), and it's no different across the pond... https://www.instagram.com/p/C-qx00uOeTz/?img_index=1 Riley appeared on a podcast for an interview with UK host Katie called Girls In Low Places , and he had her... flustered . So much so, that Riley told her he'd take her to Cracker Barrel and to see his goats whenever she comes to the United States. If that's his version of an ideal date, then she just won the lottery... hey, you never know what happens when you shoot your shot, so to speak. Riley opened Morgan Wallen'sin London earlier this year, and he remarked that it was an amazing experience, so maybe he's just trying to return the favor? Either way, I think Katie is ready to book a flight to Alabama and become a farm girl, and I can't say that I blame her one bit...He also (tried) to talk in a British accent in the beginning of the clip, which is simultaneously strange, yet funny because his normal southern accent is so strong I couldn't really even process it. The looks on Katie's face say it all... I mean, Riley had her blushing and I guess the UK girlies just aren't used to a proper gentlemen because I feel like she's still recovering from this interview. Something about her accent and being from the UK makes this so much funnier and cuter: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBeQngsKr47/ And I'll leave a few of my favorite songs from Don't Mind If I Do below, definitely give 'em a spin if you haven't check out the new album yet:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ybi2iRHJh8https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mdv_4vl3wcYhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvIaNxPjExs Of course, I have to include these two pre-released singles too:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1CUG_hCXgAhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zrm8t6n0-vA