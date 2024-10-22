“Don’t Date Famous People” – In The Most Awkward Timing Possible, The Hawk Tuah Girl Drops A Podcast With Zach Bryan’s Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry

Well that's awkward. Of course the latest drama in country music has been the breakup betweenand his girlfriend, Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry. Fans (and haters)last night after pictures began circulating showing a profile for Zach on celebrity dating app Raya. And today, Zachthat the two had gone their separate ways:Shortly after addressing it on Instagram, Brianna (whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia) responded, claiming she was blindsided by Zach making their split public and saying she would be stepping away for a while to deal with the situation privately:But in the most awkward timing possible, the Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch just dropped a new episode of her Talk Tuah podcast featuring...you guessed it, Brianna Chickenfry. Of course the podcast was recorded before the breakup, which makes it even more awkward that one of the topics of discussion was naturally Brianna's relationship with one of the biggest stars in country music. Watching the interview now, it's clear that things weren't going great for the couple at the time the interview was recorded. At one point, Brianna cautions Welch not to date somebody who's in the public eye, and appears to stop herself from saying that she regretted it:Welch then continues to ask about how their relationship started, but it seemed pretty clear that Brianna didn't want to talk about it too much:Seems like Bri knew what was coming when she talked to the Hawk Tuah girl. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy9SkqUDCl4