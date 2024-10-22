Open in App
    “Don’t Date Famous People” – In The Most Awkward Timing Possible, The Hawk Tuah Girl Drops A Podcast With Zach Bryan’s Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry

    By Aaron Ryan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCriZ_0wHZor7E00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sCYF_0wHZor7E00

    Well that's awkward. Of course the latest drama in country music has been the breakup between Zach Bryan and his girlfriend, Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry. Fans (and haters) began speculating last night after pictures began circulating showing a profile for Zach on celebrity dating app Raya. And today, Zach confirmed on his Instagram story that the two had gone their separate ways: “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.
    Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.” Shortly after addressing it on Instagram, Brianna (whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia) responded, claiming she was blindsided by Zach making their split public and saying she would be stepping away for a while to deal with the situation privately: “Hey guys, I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately. When I’m ready, I’ll be back and ready to talk. I love you guys so so much. Thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay.”
    But in the most awkward timing possible, the Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch just dropped a new episode of her Talk Tuah podcast featuring...you guessed it, Brianna Chickenfry. Of course the podcast was recorded before the breakup, which makes it even more awkward that one of the topics of discussion was naturally Brianna's relationship with one of the biggest stars in country music. Watching the interview now, it's clear that things weren't going great for the couple at the time the interview was recorded. At one point, Brianna cautions Welch not to date somebody who's in the public eye, and appears to stop herself from saying that she regretted it: "I wish it...don't date famous people." Welch then continues to ask about how their relationship started, but it seemed pretty clear that Brianna didn't want to talk about it too much:
    "I think it's better for the mentals to not date someone famous." Seems like Bri knew what was coming when she talked to the Hawk Tuah girl. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy9SkqUDCl4
    Dale Lynch
    2h ago
    the fact that she has a show is a sign that we are doomed
    Billy Rogers
    1d ago
    Should call it the I never had to do anything in my life podcast 🤣 or the lazy entitled bitch podcast
