Nearly $6,000? Parking Passes For World Series Game 1 In LA Are Insanely Expensive

I saw a post on Twitter/X that said something like "This is a big World Series for the guys who don't care about baseball but bought a cool hat that one time" and I couldn't agree more. The New York Yankees are travelling out to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in a couple days to start the Fall Classic and truthfully this was the matchup I think everyone saw coming, for better or worse (in my opinion, worse). My Phillies sputtered out immediately and the clock struck midnight on the feel good stories of the Mets, Tigers, and Guardians, which leaves us with two teams consistently on top of the payroll charts and fanbases that most other teams can't stand. Will it probably do great viewership numbers due to the big market teams involved? Of course, but the true baseball fans are very unhappy with the matchup and think it's a culmination of everything wrong with the league's current financial system. Anyway, there are a lot of people who truly do care about both teams, but if you're in LA and want to get to the game, boy do I have some bad news for you. Right now on VividSeats , the lowest priced ticket for Game 1 on October 25th is $1,269 (fees so graciously included), which is obviously an insane amount of money but if you plan on driving to the game things get way, way worse. If you want to get a spot in Lot L (one of the closest to the stadium) you're looking at dropping nearly $6,000, and even the other lots nearby are well into the thousands... https://twitter.com/BaseballDoesnt/status/1848746493785579810 I get it's the World Series and all but what are we doing other than alienating the real fans in favor of corporate nobodies who want to flash some cash to prove their cool? Fortunately, it's way more affordable if you want to park just a little farther away (which may require taking a shuttle or going for a nice walk), with VividSeats having parking passes listed for the general parking lots at around $100, which is still a good chunk of change for a 9x18ft piece of asphalt (or maybe it's dirt, I've never been to LA), but way more understandable than thousands of dollars. If you've got a ton of money burning a hole in your pocket than go for it, but I think I'd be happy posting up in a sports bar with a couple buddies and calling it a day...