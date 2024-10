Joshua Ray Walker Announces First Shows Since Lung Surgery: “I Have A Great Update Coming About My Health & Cancer Battle”

is announcing his first string of shows since his lung cancer biopsy. The country music community has been following along with the updates Joshua Ray Walker is giving fans about his cancer. Last year, the "Voices" singer informed fans that he had been diagnosed withand was confident after treatment, he was going to make a full recovery. But after completing chemo, he gave fans an update that no one wanted to hear. His cancer hadWalker seemed optimistic still, sharing this heartbreaking news. When he shared this further setback with fans, he also shared a GoFundMe page, with fans and supporters raising over $130,000 to help him through these tough times., Walker informed fans that he was feeling good and ready to continue this fight.https://www.instagram.com/p/DAJm6VHSC4k/ While initially feeling good after surgery, Walker took some time to heal but is back with another update. Walker shared with fans that the recovery post-surgery was much more challenging than anticipated, but now he's back to feeling like himself again. And part of getting back to himself means playing and making music again. This morning, Walker shared a string of shows that will run through Texas and a hometown Dallas show with the Vandoliers.https://www.instagram.com/p/DBY9t2cRVqQ/?img_index=1 If you're in Texas and looking to see Walker back in action and support him, you can see him in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, or Dallas. He takes the stage in Dallas the night before Thanksgiving, and the remainder of the show starts after the new year, giving Walker time to regain strength before hitting the road. Walkers' one-man shows are an incredible night taking in his unbridled talent, so these are not shows you'll want to miss. We are still with you, Joshua Ray Walker and we can't wait to see you back on stage. Keep up the fight, man.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJpGE6rjTJ8