    Joshua Ray Walker Announces First Shows Since Lung Surgery: “I Have A Great Update Coming About My Health & Cancer Battle”

    By Mary Claire Crabtree,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5zfK_0wFrG0iu00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPrmX_0wFrG0iu00

    Joshua Ray Walker is announcing his first string of shows since his lung cancer biopsy. The country music community has been following along with the updates Joshua Ray Walker is giving fans about his cancer. Last year, the "Voices" singer informed fans that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and was confident after treatment, he was going to make a full recovery. But after completing chemo, he gave fans an update that no one wanted to hear. His cancer had spread to his lung . “Before I started chemo, I was told I had a 90% chance of having clear tests post treatment. So to find completely new growth in a new organ was something for which I was not prepared. This unfortunately means my cancer will likely be restaged to stage 4.
    I will get a lung biopsy, and start radiation soon. I wish I had more information to share, but I’m still waiting to meet with a radiology oncologist following my biopsy surgery. I will keep y’all as updated as possible, and I will continue to fight my hardest. The odds have definitely shifted, but I’m not going to publish them here. It seems defeatist, and unnecessary. I’ll let you know what they were after I beat them. I’ve always lived life to the fullest and I will continue to do so.” Walker seemed optimistic still, sharing this heartbreaking news. When he shared this further setback with fans, he also shared a GoFundMe page, with fans and supporters raising over $130,000 to help him through these tough times. After his biopsy
    , Walker informed fans that he was feeling good and ready to continue this fight. “Hey, y’all, I’m out of surgery. I’m up out of bed, sitting in a chair for the first time. They poked five holes in my ribs, deflated my lung, sewed it back together, reinflated it, and they are going to be taking a drainage tube out of it later today. I’m going to be coming home a day early because I’m healing up so fast. I’m in a good amount of pain. Breathing hurts, coughing hurts. But I’m here, I’m awake, I’m alive, I made it through the surgery. Now, we wait for the results to determine what the treatment plan is going to look like moving forward. But I just wanted to get on here and let y’all know that I’m doing alright. The surgery went well, and I’m being taken care of. We will talk soon."
    https://www.instagram.com/p/DAJm6VHSC4k/ While initially feeling good after surgery, Walker took some time to heal but is back with another update. Walker shared with fans that the recovery post-surgery was much more challenging than anticipated, but now he's back to feeling like himself again. And part of getting back to himself means playing and making music again. This morning, Walker shared a string of shows that will run through Texas and a hometown Dallas show with the Vandoliers. "As many of you know, in February of this year, I began treatment for Stage 3B Colon Cancer. I had to clear my tour calendar, but with the help of my hometown fans, I was able to play sold out monthly solo shows at the Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX. It’s been an extremely difficult time, but these shows have helped me stay positive, creative, and kept my lights on!
    I’m building back my strength, and the best way I can think to get ready for touring again is to get back to the basics. I’ve missed the road so much, and I can’t think of a better way to start than to take this one-man show I’ve been working on to the Texas Triangle. I’ll be playing some of my favorite honky-tonks and listening rooms in Texas, and I hope you’ll join me for a night of stories and songs. Recovery from the lung surgery I had a month ago has been more difficult than I anticipated, but I have a great update coming about my current health and cancer battle. I’m going to update y’all later this week after I have a few more days to process the good news. Thank you for your continued support. See ya soon, and ‘Thank You For Listening’!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DBY9t2cRVqQ/?img_index=1 If you're in Texas and looking to see Walker back in action and support him, you can see him in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, or Dallas. He takes the stage in Dallas the night before Thanksgiving, and the remainder of the show starts after the new year, giving Walker time to regain strength before hitting the road. Walkers' one-man shows are an incredible night taking in his unbridled talent, so these are not shows you'll want to miss. We are still with you, Joshua Ray Walker and we can't wait to see you back on stage. Keep up the fight, man.
    "Lot Lizard" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJpGE6rjTJ8
