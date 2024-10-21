Riley Green Brings Three Young Girls Onstage To Sing “There Was This Girl” & They Absolutely Stole The Show

Stole the show. Over the weekend,played a concert at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, where he invited three very special guests onstage to help him sing. He shared a video on TikTok of three young girls taking over on part of his first #1 hit "There Was This Girl," and let me tell you, they were NOT shy. At all. It was awesome... It's not uncommon for artists to bring excited young fans onstage here and there at concerts, andplenty of times, but I've never seen any of them absolutely take over and give it everything like these girls did. Of course, anyone would be intimidated to be in front of thousands of fans like that if you're not used to it, especially kids, so this was pretty precious to see. "There Was This Girl" was Riley's debut single, and was released in June of 2018 as the lead single from his debut studio albumDifferent 'Round Here (2019). Written by Riley with Erik Dylan, it ultimately became Riley's first #1 hit at country radio and remains a fan-favorite and one of the most fun parts of his live show. These girls gave it everything they had and he didn't have to help them at all, with lyrics or anything. It is so sweet to watch them living it up like this, and surely a moment they'll remember forever. And what do you get for impressing Riley after a great performance? You're very own duck call, of course...This is what country music is all about:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAl7Ajne1fI