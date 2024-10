Aaron Rodgers Mocked For Allegedly Eating Boogers On The Sidelines During Awful Loss To The Steelers

Whatever sophrosyne Aaron Rodgers achieved by way of ayahuasca, darkness retreats, and activities of that ilk, he is human after all. So I'd like to offer a preemptive apology to the New York Jets quarterback before we dive in here. It's part of my job description to acknowledge when a future Hall of Famer/all-time great is down so bad that he's possibly eating a booger on the sideline during a loss on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh to the Russell Wilson-led Steelers. That's what we'd call a perfect storm of bizarre happenings and high-profile public figures in America's most popular sport. The visual evidence is pretty damning for our guy Aaron here. Maybe there's some of that Prime Rodgers essence burrowed somewhere in that nasal cavity, who's to say? Can't leave any stone unturned at this point when you have a 2-5 record. https://twitter.com/TheGhettoGronk/status/1848214727928811699 To be fair, we don't see Aaron knuckles deep in the schnoz... more or less, scratching at top of the stache where the nostrils meet his face. But when the internet hates you, AND you're losing... a lot... it doesn't take much for the folks to run wild. If the Jets could have a do-over, they probably would've traded for Davante Adams sooner and wrested offensive play-calling duties away from Nathaniel Hackett before the season started. Then maybe Robert Saleh would still have a job. Instead, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich doesn't have the fired Saleh to lean on, and just watched his team get carved up by DangeRuss' Steelers. What's the opposite of everything coming up roses? That's what's happening to the Jets at present. They have enough talent to rally, but if their fearless leader has succumbed to booger eating in solitude, they just might be in a world of trouble. Rodgers was all pissy toward the New York media after Sunday night's demoralizing 37-15 defeat. https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1848389446749639156 Guess what, big guy? That's the nature of the beast in the Big Apple. It's almost bordering on satirical. The reactions are always going to be extreme, and people will inevitably pile on. Case in point: How people are piling on about your booger eating. https://twitter.com/GregHeffley2011/status/1848250194636231010 https://twitter.com/ZK_FFB/status/1848338865251110987 https://twitter.com/Jms27937Jamie/status/1848369458261143876 https://twitter.com/pete_burns13/status/1848375900569547148 https://twitter.com/BillTZimmerman/status/1848337223646662667 https://twitter.com/GoesByMicah/status/1848223192306880554 https://twitter.com/BuccStone/status/1848215570384093455 https://twitter.com/CoachWatson11/status/1848352315822035135 These are hilarious. Again, comes with the territory in New York. You knew what you signed up for, Mr. Rodgers! Just get on the same page with your pal Davante, tell Garrett Wilson to stop dropping balls, encourage the defense to dig deep and find the form that helped them be elite the past several years prior, and start winning damn football games. Then you'll be the toast of the town. Until then, probably not best to exacerbate your unsavory circumstances by needlessly antagonizing the local press. Rodgers' forecast that the Jets' biggest struggle in 2024 would be handling success doesn't seem terribly prophetic at this point, but once more, there's still time. Just take the L in stride and focus on beating the Pats on the road in Week 8. We're on to New England, if you will! Maybe the toughest news of all: Rodgers' passer rating (82.2) is only five points better than what Zach Wilson (77.2) posted with the Jets last season. https://twitter.com/theScore/status/1848349769657106640