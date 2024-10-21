Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Whiskey Riff

    “They Wanted A Public Fight, And They Got One” – Attorneys For Garth Brooks Defend Identifying Sexual Assault Accuser In Court

    By Aaron Ryan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYT4j_0wFqPcfJ00

    Garth is fighting back. The legal fight over sexual assault allegations against Garth Brooks has already been a nasty one. It all became public back on October 3, when a former makeup artist and hairstylist for the country music star filed a lawsuit in a California court accusing Garth of sexual assault and rape. The "Friends In Low Places" singer has vehemently denied the allegations. And in fact, before the lawsuit in California was even filed, Garth even filed an anonymous lawsuit in Mississippi seeking an injunction preventing his accuser from making her allegations public. In that lawsuit, which was initially filed under the name John Doe and naming the woman only as "Jane Doe," Garth asked a court for a judgment declaring her allegations untrue and an injunction preventing her from “further publicizing” her claims against him, and also compensation and punitive damages for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress” and defamation. Garth had asked for permission from the court in Mississippi for both parties to proceed under a pseudonym, which his accuser opposed. But before the court in Mississippi had ruled on his motion, "Jane Roe" filed her lawsuit in California, making her allegations public and exposing Garth as the celebrity in the Mississippi lawsuit. In response to the lawsuit being filed in California, Garth returned to court in Mississippi last week and withdrew his motion to proceed under a pseudonym, since at this point it was moot anyway. But he also filed an amended complaint which publicly named his accuser,
    revealing her identity to the public for the first time. And naturally, her attorneys weren’t happy. In a motion filed last week, they asked the court to not only seal or redact Garth’s amended complaint to remove her name, but also asked the court to impose sanctions on the country singer for what her attorneys called “appalling and malicious behavior.” But Garth is fighting back. In a new filing last week, the country singer (well, his attorneys) claimed that the woman has “already agreed” to use her name in the case, and that he’s done nothing wrong by identifying her publicly. (And just to get this out of the way: We’ve made the decision not to use her name right now. It’s out there, so if you’re really interested it’s not exactly hard to find, but we’re going to wait for the court to make their decision before identifying her here). Garth claimed that based on the description of “Jane Roe” in her California lawsuit, “internet sleuths and country music industry insiders” had already identified the woman, because she is the only person who fits the description she provided. He also included with his filing a profile of his accuser from a magazine in her home state of Mississippi, which identified her as “a leading celebrity makeup artist” and features a picture of her with Garth and Trisha. And he also points to previous filings from the woman, in which she opposed Garth’s request for both parties to proceed under pseudonyms, as agreeing to be publicly identified. In one filing, the woman asserted that no basis existed to “conceal the identities of he and Ms. Roe.” And she also previously told the court in a filing that she “is willing to proceed using her name here if this Court believes that is necessary” to deny Garth’s motion. The two sides were in court for the first time on Friday, arguing over whether the woman's name should be sealed and whether sanctions should be imposed against Garth. Neither Garth nor his accuser were in court, but attorneys for both sides presented their case, with Garth's lawyer David Kaufman arguing that it was actually his accuser who made the dispute public:
    "They wanted a public fight, and they got one." But Jeanne Christensen, attorney for his accuser, claims that Garth had two months notice before he was named in the California case, while he provided no notice before naming her in the Mississippi lawsuit. She also claims that Garth revealed her name "purely out of spite" and accused the country singer of attempting to intimidate her from exercising her First Amendment rights. The judge didn't rule on the issue, but ordered the woman's attorney to file an affidavit containing a timeline of events in the case by today. Garth's attorneys will then have a chance to respond if they wish at a Zoom conference tomorrow, while attorneys for his accuser will have until Friday to file a motion to dismiss the case. It's going to be a long and nasty fight, but all we can hope for is that justice prevails at the end of the day.
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Garth Brooks Claims In New Court Filing That His Accuser “Already Agreed” To Be Publicly Identified
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Lainey Wilson Gets Emotional During Georgia Concert After Spotting A Fan’s “We Survived Helene” Sign In The Crowd
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    72-Year-Old Bill Belichick Reportedly Heading For Marriage With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Zach Bryan Under Fire For Allegedly Being On A Dating App Less Than 24 Hours After Breakup
    Whiskey Riff16 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    The Internet Is Rightfully Disgusted (Yet Intrigued) By This Chicago-Style Hot Dog Daiquiri
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Riley Green Delivers Pure Country With Humor And Heart On Third Studio Album, ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’
    Whiskey Riff5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Curious Bear Ambushes Trail Camera, Tears Its Antenna Off
    Whiskey Riff3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy