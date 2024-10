“He Had A Heart Attack When He Climaxed” – Matthew McConaughey Says His Dad Died Having Sex With His Mom

What a way to go, huh? I'm convinced there's no better storyteller than Matthew McConaughey. The way he talks just makes everything sound like he's telling the most important story in the world. And one of my favorite stories from McConaughey, ironically, is about his father passing away. The actor (and honorary coach for the University of Texas Longhorns these days) has told the story a few times over the years, including in an interview with People. And basically, his dad died while having sex with his mom. Like I said, what a way to go. According to McConaughey's memoir, his dad went out exactly how he had always said he wanted to:Classic McConaughey. As for Matthew, he's become not only one of the biggest stars in Hollywood but he's also become a friend of many country stars over the years. He's called Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds In Country Music one of the greatest country albums of all time, and he's become close friends with the legendary Jamey Johnson. During an interview on, McConaughey remembered the first time he heard Johnson's hit song "In Color" when it first dropped back in 2008, and realized that hisThat Lonesome Song album was one of the best country albums he'd heard in a long time. Later on he attended the 2009 ACM Awards in Vegas with his Brazilian model wife Camila (girlfriend at the time), and he knew he had to meet Johnson. Sometime during the show, he found the country singer, and he walked up to introduce himself. However, when he went to shake his hand, he said Johnson didn't look at him the whole conversation, and had his eyes straight on Camila.LEGEND. And the friendship was born... Jamey even headed off to Brazil with Matt and Camila shorty after that for a little backpacking trip. And of course, Matt and Camila would wind up getting married a few years later in 2012. Like I said, I could listen to this guy tell stories all day long.