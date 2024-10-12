Open in App
    “Sorry, Changed My Number” – Sydney Sweeney Rejects Oregon Mascot Who Asked Her To Call Him Back

    By Matt Fitzgerald,

    2 days ago
    Who would've thought Sydney Sweeney tuned in for College GameDay ? The perpetually exploding movie and TV star is one of the most universal celebrity crushes amongst men these days, including apparently the Oregon Ducks' mascot. I was like, what's that mascot's name? Turns out it's pretty straightforward: The Oregon Duck. Anyway, he lifted a sign that demanded Sweeney call him back after allegedly exchanging numbers with her. Signage is always a part of ESPN College GameDay 's singular spectacle, not to mention myriad other bizarre things . Perhaps more bizarre than anything else is that Sweeney actually responded on an Instagram story, textually laughing as she indicated that she changed her digits. https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1845153922148860402 Tough break for The Oregon Duck. He was
    thisclose to maybe scoring a date with Sydney Sweeney. I mean hey, at least he got her attention, right? Imagine how many weird, unprompted advances Sweeney fields on social media or just in general. The fact that she's engaged to longtime beau Jonathan Davino doesn't stop anyone. Nor did it stop folks from speculating that Sweeney and Glen Powell were in a fling on the Anyone But You set, even though Davino served in a producing capacity on the movie. Anyway, anything related to romancing Sydney Sweeney is the stuff of fiction or pure imagined fantasy. The Oregon Duck may not have a snowball's chance in Hell of ever hearing back from Sweeney, but shoot, he got further than most aspiring suitors.
