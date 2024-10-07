Koe Wetzel Opened His Nashville Show With Nick Saban Quote & Footage Of Vanderbilt Fans Carrying Goal Post Down Broadway After Beating Alabama

Anchor Down. The mood around Nashville has been pretty electric since Vanderbilt's stunning upset of #1 Alabama on Saturday. Now, never mind that most of the people who are excited about it probably didn't care about Vanderbilt football until the Commodores took down the Crimson Tide. Better late than never to jump on the bandwagon. And let's be honest, Vanderbilt football has been a hard bandwagon to ride lately. Not many wins to write home about until this past weekend. But anyway, that all changed over the weekend when the city (which is probably just desperate for a team to cheer for given the state of the Tennessee Titans) rallied behind the Commodores and celebrated knocking off mighty Alabama. It was a wild scene downtown after the game on Saturday, when fansall the way to Broadway, parading it past the honky tonks and bachelorette parties before throwing it into the Cumberland River. https://twitter.com/AGrisham247/status/1842729657537278019 https://twitter.com/guyincornfields/status/1842730470934454393 https://twitter.com/gcotham21/status/1842731574296518691 And all that excitement carried over to last night at Ascend Amphitheater whenbrought his Damn Near Normal tour to Nashville for a show that had been rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene. As he took the stage, Koe played a video of the now-infamous Nick Saban quote. You've probably heard it by now, but the former Alabama coach took a shot at Vanderbilt by calling it "the only place you play in the SEC that's not hard to play," saying that teams that play Vanderbilt "have more fans there than they have." And while that might be true, it didn't matter on Saturday night, and the team was quick to jump on the quote and put it up on the stadium scoreboard immediately after the win. Well after playing that clip for the crowd, Koe then got everybody fired up with video of the goalpost parading down Broadway, just steps from where he was about to take the stage beside the same river the goal post was dumped in 24 hours earlier. It was an electric way to start an incredible night (one that I'm still paying for today - the hangovers hit harder in your 30s), and I'm sure all the Vandy fans (and new Vandy bandwagon fans) in the crowd appreciated the shoutout to the hometown team.