    Jon Gruden’s Football TikToks Are Officially Scaring People: “Why Is He Sitting In The Dark?”

    By Quinn Eaton,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkXaV_0vxrEFyV00

    Remember Jon Gruden? The former NFL coach (known most famously for his years with the Raaaiiddders) has been away from the game for a while after he resigned from his head coaching position in 2021 after emails he sent that featured racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments surfaced. That scandal stopped the Gruden train right in its tracks, but now he's starting to emerge in another lane. TikTok. You can throw YouTube in there as well, since the 61-year-old has been posting various clips on the video sharing site for a couple of weeks now through a channel that he's named "Gruden Loves Football." And just watching a couple of minutes of the program paints an abundantly clear picture of just how much Jon Gruden loves the sport - it's actually a little concerning how much he seems to love it. Gruden has always been passionate about the gridiron, and now that all of his knowledge and enthusiasm is funneling into this one thing, it's all coming off as... a little overwhelming and scary. One of his most recent videos that was clipped to TikTok has a lot of people concerned, only because he somehow managed to make play calling talk and QB breakdowns increasingly frightening: https://twitter.com/austingayle_/status/1843370900890234941 WHAT IS HAPPENING? IS HE OKAY? JON GRUDEN... BLINK TWICE IF YOU NEED HELP! If you somehow got through the whole video, the information he delivers is actually really interesting and helpful (much like when he hosted
    Gruden's QB Camp on ESPN). However, a lot of football fans can't get past the unintentional (?) horror movie vibe that Gruden is giving off as he talks about football for his "Gruden Loves Football" series:
