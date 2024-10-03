Kix Brooks Was Absolutely Flabbergasted When Theo Von Told Him That He’s Eaten An Owl

Not sure Kix and Ronnie knew what they were getting into with this one. If you're not familiar with, the popular comedian and podcast host, chances are you're not going to be prepared for some of the wild shit that comes out of his mouth. Actually, even if you ARE familiar with him, there's really no way to be prepared for some of the things he says. The host of This Past Weekend is absolutely hysterical. His brain works in different ways than most people's, because I have no idea where he comes up with some of this shit. Like when he wasand said that doing cocaine would "turn you into a damn owl, homie." https://twitter.com/ARmastrangelo/status/1826052978585010624 Or this hilarious moment when he thought a Nutcracker statue was actually comedian Katt Williams. (To be fair, it did look like him).You just never know what's going to come out of his mouth. So I'm not sure Brooks &Theo then dropped the best line of the entire exchange:As Kix was still struggling to contain his laughter, Theo then pulled up a picture of a featherless owl to show just how little meat the birds have on them - and it wasn't something I was prepared to see, and I don't think Kix and Ronnie were either. The whole thing had me in tears, because it was so out of the blue and unexpected. But these three had great chemistry, and the whole conversation is worth a listen. Although I think some of it left Kix and Ronnie wondering what they got themselves into.