Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Whiskey Riff

    Kix Brooks Was Absolutely Flabbergasted When Theo Von Told Him That He’s Eaten An Owl

    By Aaron Ryan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQV4s_0vt18KMk00

    Not sure Kix and Ronnie knew what they were getting into with this one. If you're not familiar with Theo Von , the popular comedian and podcast host, chances are you're not going to be prepared for some of the wild shit that comes out of his mouth. Actually, even if you ARE familiar with him, there's really no way to be prepared for some of the things he says. The host of This Past Weekend is absolutely hysterical. His brain works in different ways than most people's, because I have no idea where he comes up with some of this shit. Like when he was talking to President Trump and said that doing cocaine would "turn you into a damn owl, homie." https://twitter.com/ARmastrangelo/status/1826052978585010624 Or this hilarious moment when he thought a Nutcracker statue was actually comedian Katt Williams. (To be fair, it did look like him).
    You just never know what's going to come out of his mouth. So I'm not sure Brooks & "I think he said eagle." Theo then dropped the best line of the entire exchange: "No I didn't say eagle, dude. And if I did it was a wigged eagle. I don't eat bald eagle." As Kix was still struggling to contain his laughter, Theo then pulled up a picture of a featherless owl to show just how little meat the birds have on them - and it wasn't something I was prepared to see, and I don't think Kix and Ronnie were either. The whole thing had me in tears, because it was so out of the blue and unexpected. But these three had great chemistry, and the whole conversation is worth a listen. Although I think some of it left Kix and Ronnie wondering what they got themselves into.
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Marty Stuart
    13h ago
    Owl is unclean.
    Mardy Wilkes
    15h ago
    I believe thats illegal
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “He Can Walk As Far As I’m Concerned” — Ronnie Dunn Had To Take Johnny Cash To The Hospital The First Time They Met Because June Refused To Drive Him
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    “Am I Supposed To Rub Your Shoulders?” – Brooks & Dunn Didn’t Know What To Do While Walking Out With Morgan Wallen In Kansas City
    Whiskey Riff3 days ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine20 hours ago
    Jennifer Aniston Reacts to 'Untrue' Rumor She and Barack Obama Are 'Obsessed with Each Other': 'I've Met Him Once'
    People1 day ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named Leonardo DiCaprio as the 'Number One Person' for His Drug-Laced Parties
    Inquisitr.com3 days ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country22 hours ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds2 days ago
    Brad Pitt Hated Aniston's 'Chain Smoking' and Was Attracted to a Young Model Who Turned Him Down
    Inquisitr.com8 days ago
    World reacts to insane Taylor Swift news
    thecomeback.com18 hours ago
    Dear Abby: My best friend keeps kissing and sleeping with me and saying it’s platonic
    New York Post8 hours ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    ‘Mark My Words’: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Trump’s About To Screw His Biggest Fans
    HuffPost22 days ago
    Kate McKinnon Says ‘Ghostbusters’ Had To “Stop Filming” After She Farted Between Melissa McCarthy And Kristen Wiig
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Actor, singer who co-wrote legendary classics dead at 78
    AL.com17 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com18 hours ago
    Ina Garten claims Oprah Winfrey smacked her twice after she gave a speech
    The Independent3 days ago
    Fact Check: Kid Rock Canceled 6 Concert Dates with Tim McGraw, Citing 'Wokeness'?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Kelly Ripa Holds Back Tears During Emotional ‘Live’ Segment: She’s ‘Crushed’ and ‘Didn’t Want to Work’
    Closer Weekly1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    Chris Weidman Had To Go To The Bathroom, Filled His Wife's Trash Can With Diarrhea On Their First Date
    Fightful11 hours ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Shirley Temple Once Exposed A Concerning Truth About Hollywood In 1988 Interview
    DoYouRemember?14 hours ago
    Lizzo Opens Up About 'Feeling Really Bad' About Overeating After Her Recent Weight Loss In Emotional TikTok Video
    shefinds1 day ago
    Celebrities Left Diddy’s Parties to Avoid ‘What Happened at 5 a.m,’ a Source Claimed
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Willie Nelson Once Pranked Kris Kristofferson Into Thinking That He Was Helping Deliver A Baby On Live Television
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Update: Woman Who Went Viral for Finding Rug Buried in Her Yard Learns What's “Really” There Following Police Dig
    People19 hours ago
    Elvis Presley: Lisa Marie Always Asked Her Father to Perform These 2 Classic Songs
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Kris Kristofferson Was a Janitor When He Wrote the Iconic Song “That Allowed Him To Quit Working for a Living”
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Dad Drives 7 Hours & Then Hikes Nearly 30 Miles On Foot Through Hurricane Helene Debris To Walk His Daughter Down The Aisle In Tennessee
    Whiskey Riff3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy