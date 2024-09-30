ALAN JACKSON’S 2024 – 2025 LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD TOUR

A match made in heaven. Today,announced thatwill be joining him as an opener on four of his tour stops next year for his final tour,. Of course, Top put out his debut Cold Beer & Country Music in the spring, which was an impressive project that tapped into the neotraditional and classic country sound he’s made a name for himself bringing back. He's been compared to the great Alan Jackson many times, and it's easy to hear why when you listen to just this video, where Top covers a couple of Jackson's biggest hits to announce he's opening shows for his musical hero: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAizzqUO_Ey/ Top will be on the bill as direct support for four of Jackson’s five scheduled shows in 2025 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in Orlando at Florida’s Kia Center, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s at Fiserv Forum. Top was raised in Sunnyside, Washington, and grew up on classic country music around the family farm. With his siblings at the age of seven, he formed a band, and the rest, as they say, is history. Top is one of country music’s fastest-rising young stars, and this will certainly be one the best billings for a country show you can find next year. Of course, Alanthat he was living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), a degenerative nerve disease that affects the arms and legs and causes difficulty standing and walking. AJ admitted back then that the condition was starting to affect his performances, and that he often had to sit down on a stool because he would have trouble balancing in front of the microphone, but that he didn’t want fans to think he was “drunk on stage” because he was having trouble with his balance. So for his final run of concerts, Alan has announced that $1 from every ticket sold for thewill be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, an organization that funds research for neurological disease. And in addition, $1 for each ticket will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.Friday, August 2 Boston, MA (TD Garden) Saturday, August 24 Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena) Saturday, September 28 Fayetteville, AR (Bud Walton Arena) Saturday, October 26 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center) Saturday, November 16 Salt Lake City, UT (Delta Center) Saturday, January 18 Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center) Saturday, February 15 Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena) Friday, March 7 Orlando, FL (Kia Center) Saturday, April 26 Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena) Saturday, May 17 Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum)