    Flames visible from major interstate as firefighters battle large Indiana fire

    By WHIO Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4K3z_0wNouaZk00

    Firefighters responded to a large fire in Indiana Saturday night.

    The fire was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street, according to Indianapolis TV station WTHR.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Flames were visible from Interstate 65 in Downtown Indianapolis.

    The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire was ripping through the HVAF building, which houses veterans and families, WTHR reports.

    When firefighters arrived, they began fighting the flames, WXIN TV reported .

    We will update this story.

    Jim Ships
    11h ago
    It’s a shame if trump gets in office there will be no tax money to help the veterans since he wants to do away with the tax and their food prices will go up with the tariffs
    amylynn
    17h ago
    damn... you can never tell anymore if this was an accident or on purpose with anything in the United States. I hate what our country has become
