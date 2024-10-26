Open in App
    • WHIO Dayton

    Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJnes_0wMzwRW100

    Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

    Around 4:55 a.m. crews were called to the 450 block of Patterson Rd on reports of a shooting.

    A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics were staged in the area, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was shot.

    No suspect info was immediately available.

    This is a developing story.

    Comments / 3

    Shannon
    1d ago
    nothing new in Dayton
