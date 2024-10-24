Oldest living person in US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115

Her 69-year-old granddaughter Ethel Harrison, told ABC News her grandmother was “a person who loved people.”
“She loved the Lord. Her faith was extremely strong. She was always, you know, jolly, you know, ‘How you doing? You’re doing okay?’ That was just her personality,” Harrison said.
Not only was Francis the oldest living person in the U.S., she was also the third-oldest person in the world, LongeviQuest said. She was also one of the 21 longest-living people in the nation’s history, USA Today reported.
LongeviQuest se entristece de anunciar el fallecimiento de Elizabeth Francis a los 115 años de edad, era la persona viva más longeva en los Estados Unidos y la tercera del mundo.
Francis was considered a supercentenarian, or a person who was 110 or older. She credited her long life to not drinking, except for a rare glass of wine or smoking but eating “everything,” ABC News and USA Today reported.
Age was just a number for Francis. Last year in honor of her 114th birthday she spoke with KTRK , telling the television station she felt young at heart.
“I’m very, very young. Look at me. I’m like a little young chicken.” She started using a wheelchair when she was nearly 108 years old, USA Today reported.
Francis was born in 1909 in Louisiana. When her mother died, she and her five siblings were sent to different homes. She ended up living in Houston with her aunt.
She had her daughter in 1928 and was a single mother, running a coffee shop in Houston.
To put it in perspective, Francis lived through 20 Presidents, starting with President William Howard Taft, Fox News reported.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.