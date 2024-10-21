Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHIO Dayton

    8 officers fire shots, kill armed man after responding to mental health call

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago

    A man was shot and killed after investigators said he pointed a shotgun at officers who were trying to help him during a mental health crisis.

    As reported on News Center 7 at 5 , Dayton police said they were called to the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive Saturday morning after a woman called 911, claiming her son was going to shoot her if police showed up.

    >> PHOTOS: Deadly police shooting leads to large investigation near Dayton park

    The mother told police that Saturday was day two of her son’s mental health episodes.

    “He set the house on fire next door. I knew it was my son. I knew it was,” the mother told dispatchers.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Shortly after officers arrived on the scene they made contact with the man, only identified by police during a press conference Monday as a 26-year-old Black male.

    Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation for 30 minutes, according to Dayton Police Maj. Paul Saunders.

    Saunders played body camera audio that showed officers attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

    “Tyler please don’t make us do this man. We’re not here for this. No one wants this,” an unidentified officer can be heard saying in the audio.

    Saunders said the suspect had previous mental health and criminal history. One Dayton officer on the scene even recognized the suspect and said he had taken him to the hospital before.

    Police did not show body camera footage as they said it showed family members and the suspect.

    “This is less of a criminal issue and more of a mental health issue. We treat it as such,” Saunders said.

    Saunders did play a short video clip that appeared to show the suspect getting out of his car and pointing his gun at officers.

    Eight officers were involved in the shooting itself — six from the Dayton Police Department, a deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and a Moraine police officer.

    All eight officers involved are on administrative leave and receiving counseling.

    Police later learned the gun was not loaded.

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the criminal investigation of the shooting.

    We will continue to follow this story.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deZdi_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGALU_0wFr41Hc00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06M5Ij_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lg1Uc_0wFr41Hc00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOPB7_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okoHQ_0wFr41Hc00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gao4B_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE2BX_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUbDB_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8MII_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjHZ9_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VteVX_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlNBB_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VujZv_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiOMl_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCj64_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iiSW_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcFgc_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxWHC_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMai8_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iuNz_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZJTq_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4ATq_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4HZC_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7zCC_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AyBL_0wFr41Hc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qwfc_0wFr41Hc00

    [SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]


    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    #hilljack
    2d ago
    over kill
    Nostra Thomas
    2d ago
    probably didn't obey orders. You gotta do exactly what these egotistical pigs say or it's an Automatic death sentence anymore....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Baby shot, killed after toddler finds loaded rifle in car
    WHIO Dayton6 hours ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    What you need to know: Tusi, 2C or pink cocaine
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    BBB warns of healthcare scams during open enrollment
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Recall alert: TreeHouse Foods expands waffle recall to include pancakes, Belgian waffles, more
    WHIO Dayton4 hours ago
    Recall alert: 720K Hondas recalled; fuel pump could crack
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Recall alert: Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to potential Listeria contamination
    WHIO Dayton2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    American Airlines fined $50M for not helping disabled passengers, damaging wheelchairs
    WHIO Dayton8 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy