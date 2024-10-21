2 Ohio firefighters injured after fire causes explosions

Two Ohio firefighters were injured after a fire caused several explosions at a business on Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Canton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Wallace Ave NE on reports of a fire at a Heating and Cooling company, CBS affiliate WOIO reported .

Firefighters found “heavy” fire which caused a partial roof collapse at the business, according to a release obtained by WOIO .

Oxygen Tanks and Acetylene inside the facility caused several explosions as well.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

