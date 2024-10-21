Open in App
    • WHIO Dayton

    Man shot, killed by police near Dayton park over the weekend

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago

    A man is dead after he was shot by police officers during a mental health call Saturday morning.

    As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton police officers responded to the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive near Princeton Park on reports of a mental health call around 8:36 a.m. Saturday.

    >> PHOTOS: Deadly police shooting leads to large investigation near Dayton park

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The 911 caller indicated the man was threatening to harm people in the area.

    Officers from three other departments responded after Dayton officers issued a county-wide call for assistance when the man returned to the location armed.

    After 25 minutes of attempts to de-escalate the situation, the man drew his gun and officers fired shots at him, according to a previous News Center 7 report .

    The man, who has yet to be identified, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

    Investigators told News Center 7 that additional details will be revealed this week.

    News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and update it as we learn more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deZdi_0wFJPqlY00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGALU_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06M5Ij_0wFJPqlY00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lg1Uc_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOPB7_0wFJPqlY00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okoHQ_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gao4B_0wFJPqlY00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE2BX_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUbDB_0wFJPqlY00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8MII_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjHZ9_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VteVX_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlNBB_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VujZv_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiOMl_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCj64_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iiSW_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcFgc_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxWHC_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMai8_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iuNz_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZJTq_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4ATq_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4HZC_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7zCC_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AyBL_0wFJPqlY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Qwfc_0wFJPqlY00

