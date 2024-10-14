Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHIO Dayton

    1 hospitalized after crash on NB I-675

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago

    Medics transported a person to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 675 Monday morning.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    Officers and medics responded around 3:45 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on I-675 NB past Far Hills Avenue, according to Centerville dispatchers.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Initial scanner traffic indicated that one vehicle was involved in the crash and a guard rail got damaged.

    Medics took one person to an area hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.

    We will update this story.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CR3u9_0w5wFb8r00

    [SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]


    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Police Find Dismembered Woman, 'Cooked' Body Parts In Hot Pot Inside Kentucky Home
    TooFab5 days ago
    11 hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms
    WHIO Dayton3 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    ‘She was covered;’ Swarm of bees sting woman over 400 times
    WHIO Dayton3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 locations nationwide
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy