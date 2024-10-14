1 hospitalized after crash on NB I-675

Medics transported a person to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 675 Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Officers and medics responded around 3:45 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on I-675 NB past Far Hills Avenue, according to Centerville dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that one vehicle was involved in the crash and a guard rail got damaged.

Medics took one person to an area hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]



