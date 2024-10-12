Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHIO Dayton

    1 dead, at least 12 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City party

    By Jon Haworth, ABC News,

    2 days ago

    At least one person has been killed and 12 others have been injured in a shooting that took place at a party at an event center in Oklahoma City, police have confirmed.

    Oklahoma City Police said that it appears there was a disturbance which led to "multiple shots being fired both inside and outside the event center."

    The names and ages of those involved in the incident have not yet been released but authorities have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the altercation and 12 others have been injured.

    The suspects are currently unknown at this time but several people have been detained, according to law enforcement.

    “We are in the process of interviewing witnesses,” authorities told ABC News. “We will provide more details when we get them.”

    The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Country singer Brantley Gilbert pauses concert to help wife deliver their baby
    WHIO Dayton2 days ago
    11 hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day: What’s open, closed?
    WHIO Dayton12 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    23 rescued after tourist mine elevator malfunction leaves 1 dead
    WHIO Dayton3 days ago
    ‘She was covered;’ Swarm of bees sting woman over 400 times
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Memorial service announced for longtime Miami Valley congressman
    WHIO Dayton18 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Recall alert: 2M infant swings recalled after 5 deaths reported
    WHIO Dayton4 days ago
    Homeowner of residence featured on ‘Scariest House in America’ shares story
    WHIO Dayton2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Fat Bear Week: Mama bear beats rival that killed her cub
    WHIO Dayton3 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy