    Vehicle crashes in Dayton after police pursuit from neighboring county

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0996lR_0w4C1oNY00

    At least one vehicle was involved in a crash in Dayton after a police pursuit early Saturday morning.

    Around 4:46 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Lexington Ave and Ferguson Ave on reports of a crash.

    The vehicle crashed after being involved in a police pursuit from a neighboring county, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

    The exact starting location of the pursuit was not immediately available.

    The occupants of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene on foot. It is unclear if any of them were injured.

    News Center 7 is working to learn where the pursuit started and what initiated it.

    This is a developing story.

    wasn't me
    2d ago
    confiscate the car and sell it. use proceeds to help homeless and vets
