    Body found at abandoned Ohio car wash

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j56z0_0w1iYS2v00

    Police are investigating after a body was found at an abandoned car wash in central Ohio on Wednesday night.

    Columbus Division of Police were called out to the car wash on Holt Road in southwest Columbus around 10:45 p.m. on a report of a body being found, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

    When they got to the scene, police found a male’s body inside one of the car wash bays.

    While the Franklin County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, they requested homicide detectives take over due to the level of decomposition on the body, WBNS reported.

    The body has not been identified at this time.

