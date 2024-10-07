Open in App
    Shooting outside AutoZone has neighbors concerned about safety

    By WHIO Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmTyw_0vxrJihL00

    A shooting in the parking lot of an AutoZone is raising concerns about gun violence impacting what should be a simple shopping trip.

    As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police officers were dispatched at 11:21 a.m. to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near AutoZone on initial reports of a shooting.

    As reported on News Center 7 at 6, police arrived on scene they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

    Police believe the shooting happened in the store’s parking lot.

    Renee Byrant is disgusted by the amount of gun violence she sees in the area.

    “Just for no apparent reason, people just come out and start shooting. They need to learn to work out their problems,” Bryant said.

    Johnie McDowell said his wife doesn’t like to go out at certain hours because of safety concerns.

    But even then he said even that doesn’t avoid trouble anymore.

    “It’s happening at all hours and it isn’t good,” McDowell said.

    He was happy to learn no one was seriously injured in the shooting.

    News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

    Comments / 11
    Derrick Scott
    1d ago
    This is the result of the Right Wing’s Guns For All Policies that have allowed unhinged or hotheaded people to easily get access to firearms and to commit senseless acts like this one.
    Tommyboy
    1d ago
    Anywhere is dangerous anymore !!!
