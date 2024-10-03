Open in App
    Springfield changes policy for city commission meetings

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFAce_0vsi67Sv00

    The city of Springfield has changed its policy for city commission meetings.

    People living in Clark County will only be allowed to speak during the public portion of Springfield City Commission Meetings, according to a city spokesperson.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    To participate, speakers must complete a card and present proof of residency.

    Accepted forms of ID include an Ohio driver’s license or ID Card.

    The new rule is designed to uphold the integrity of its meeting and minimize disruptions from people who do not live in Springfield, the spokesperson said.

    The policy is effective immediately.

    Flex Dadon
    1d ago
    sounds like a load of bull to me
    Diana White
    1d ago
    they want ID to speak at a meeting , but not to vote, and Biden /Harris is what caused Springfields problem not Trump/Vance , it wasn't Trump/Vance that dumped 30,000 illegals into that town . And then you can blame Brown, Dewine and the city leaders for not having the Gonads to stop any of it.
