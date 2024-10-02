When will my power be back on? Less than 1,500 still without power across Miami Valley

Power crews continue to restore power after last week’s storm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 Daybreak , progress has been in made in restoring power but the amount of tree damage from the remnants of Hurricane Helene has slowed down repairs.

TRENDING STORIES:

As of 7:30 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting 1,451customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map .

This includes:

Montgomery County- 884

Greene County- 336

Clinton County- 116

Warren County- 50

Clark County- 8

Darke County- 1

Preble County- 1

AES Ohio told News Center 7 that they were prepared to deal with the outages after the storm. We also asked them about staffing with Hurricane Helene hitting other parts of the country.

“We were called up for the hurricane when it was approaching Florida. We put in our name, but we were not called up,” said Mary Ann Kabel. “So, with our crews here, we too needed assistance -- crews were not readily available.”

AES Ohio is now focused on smaller, isolated more complicated repairs.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]



