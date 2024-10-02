Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHIO Dayton

    When will my power be back on? Less than 1,500 still without power across Miami Valley

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDj18_0vrGfAKE00

    Power crews continue to restore power after last week’s storm.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 Daybreak , progress has been in made in restoring power but the amount of tree damage from the remnants of Hurricane Helene has slowed down repairs.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    As of 7:30 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting 1,451customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map .

    This includes:

    • Montgomery County- 884
    • Greene County- 336
    • Clinton County- 116
    • Warren County- 50
    • Clark County- 8
    • Darke County- 1
    • Preble County- 1

    AES Ohio told News Center 7 that they were prepared to deal with the outages after the storm. We also asked them about staffing with Hurricane Helene hitting other parts of the country.

    “We were called up for the hurricane when it was approaching Florida. We put in our name, but we were not called up,” said Mary Ann Kabel. “So, with our crews here, we too needed assistance -- crews were not readily available.”

    AES Ohio is now focused on smaller, isolated more complicated repairs.

    We will update this story.

    [SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]


    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    JP Molino
    2d ago
    If Trumbull County engineers would stop putting in expensive overprice million dollar intersections we could have utility lines underground like they're supposed to be. No Bueno
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced
    WHIO Dayton13 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Twosome Arrested in Tupelo for Counterfeit Currency
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Recall alert: 41K Harley-Davidsons recalled because of electrical system problem
    WHIO Dayton2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Recall alert: Dark chocolate-filled mini waffle cones sold in 38 states recalled for undeclared milk
    WHIO Dayton14 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ case being reviewed because of ‘new evidence’
    WHIO Dayton15 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio
    Angry Ben3 days ago
    ‘Someone changed my life forever;’ 9-year-old hit, dragged by SUV speaks out for first time
    WHIO Dayton2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    New retailer coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons
    WHIO Dayton1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy