    Window at local pharmacy shot out; Community worried it will close its doors

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsgQV_0vpI2jsV00

    People are worried that a shooting could mean a local pharmacy has to close for good.

    [DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

    As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Monday morning customers experienced delays at the pharmacy window at the Walgreens on Salem Avenue.

    This comes after the window was shot out Friday night.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    A 911 caller told dispatchers the ground was covered in shell casings.

    “I see that they have shot the pharmacy window out and there’s gunshots all over the ground over here,” the caller said.

    A store manager for Walgreens told News Center 7 that they are working to get the window fixed.

    The shooting has some customers concerned that their pharmacy may have to close.

    “Just as much as I worry about grocery stores closing and creating food deserts,” one customer said. “You’re limited to where you can go and get your medications.”

    He thinks of those who may not be able to travel further and don’t have access to other waits to get their prescriptions.

    News Center 7 asked store employees if there were plans to close the location and were directed to the company’s media line — we did not get a response.

    We are working to learn if a possible suspect has been identified in the shooting.

    We will continue to follow this story.

    [SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]


    Comments / 16
    Michael Schmidt
    8h ago
    Put a beauty shop in that way there will be one in every other building
    Nnott
    1d ago
    It's more bad stuff going on than this‼️💔😣🥺
