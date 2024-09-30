Open in App
    • WHIO Dayton

    Power outages force local school district to open 2 hours late

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLavA_0vobICkt00

    Local outages have forced a school district to open late on Monday.

    National Trail Local Schools are on a two-hour delay due to power outages across the area, according to the WHIO School & Business Closings list .

    This is after the area got hit by the remnants of Hurricane Helene on Friday.

    AES Ohio is reporting less than 700 customers are without power in Preble County as of 5:55 a.m.

    Patricia Stover
    2d ago
    The school was kind enough to offer showers and a meal on Sunday due to a power outage. Beautiful that community came together to help one another.
