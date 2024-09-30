Power continues to be restored after heavy rains, strong winds from Hurricane Helene

Thousands are waking up without power Monday morning after the remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the Miami Valley on Friday.

The Miami Valley got hit hard with heavy rain and powerful winds on Friday.

Several parts of the area had trees and power lines down.

The bulk of the power outages are in Montgomery and Greene County.

Andrew Jacobs, AES Regional Manager for Metro Line Operations, told News Center 7 that AES crews are working through a lot of elements to restore power.

“You have complete tree failures. You have uprooted trees,” he said.

