    What is Issue One? What you need to know before casting your vote

    By WHIO Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WEz1_0vmxShzy00

    As the start of election season draws near, people are looking at what will be on the ballot this year.

    One of the issues Ohioans will be voting on is who will be making the redistricting decision in our state.

    It’ll help determine who you get to vote for to represent you in Columbus and Washington.

    In the Miami Valley, voters can vote early and in person, as well as drop off their Absentee ballot starting Oct. 8.

    With Issue 1, voters will be choosing whether Ohio should remove politicians from the redistricting process.

    Redistricting is the process of redrawing the Ohio Senate and U.S. House Districts every decade using the latest census data.

    Right now, elected politicians in Ohio make up the state’s redistricting commission which draws the maps.

    Voting “yes” on Issue 1 would create a 15-member citizens redistricting commission of five independents, five Republicans, and five Democrats.

    Elected Politicians, Lobbyists, or political consultants would not be allowed on that commission.

    Voting “no” on Issue, 1 would keep the current setup, which is the politician-run commission.

    If voters approve Issue 1 and a new citizen commission, they will draw new district maps next year in 2025.

    If voters decide to stay with the politician-run commission, our current maps are locked in until 2030.

    Mittie Jackson
    10h ago
    Trump 2024 nothing else matters.
    RC_OH
    1d ago
    I'm voting Yes.. I don't want the people that benefit from the redistricting to make my vote unheard. It's been this way Michigan for a few years now and it has been great... so the change to an independent group of individuals, in no way connected to massive benefits of making the maps to NOT be gerrymandered, and it's already been tested and proven to work. This is the way it should have always been.
