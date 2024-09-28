What is Issue One? What you need to know before casting your vote

As the start of election season draws near, people are looking at what will be on the ballot this year.

One of the issues Ohioans will be voting on is who will be making the redistricting decision in our state.

It’ll help determine who you get to vote for to represent you in Columbus and Washington.

In the Miami Valley, voters can vote early and in person, as well as drop off their Absentee ballot starting Oct. 8.

With Issue 1, voters will be choosing whether Ohio should remove politicians from the redistricting process.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the Ohio Senate and U.S. House Districts every decade using the latest census data.

Right now, elected politicians in Ohio make up the state’s redistricting commission which draws the maps.

Voting “yes” on Issue 1 would create a 15-member citizens redistricting commission of five independents, five Republicans, and five Democrats.

Elected Politicians, Lobbyists, or political consultants would not be allowed on that commission.

Voting “no” on Issue, 1 would keep the current setup, which is the politician-run commission.

If voters approve Issue 1 and a new citizen commission, they will draw new district maps next year in 2025.

If voters decide to stay with the politician-run commission, our current maps are locked in until 2030.

