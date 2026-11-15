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🏥 Wheeling WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open
Wheeling’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to mobile imaging and military support work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Wheeling, WV (mobile, coach-based, and outpatient sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll perform MRI scans in mobile and outpatient settings, follow physician protocols, and safely administer contrast when needed. Good fit if you’re confident with MRI equipment and like a mix of patient care, travel, and hands-on imaging work.
PRN General Dentists, Endodontists & Oral Surgeons – Supporting Military Health Readiness
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health
- Location: Wheeling, WV (travel nationwide for events)
- Type: PRN / Flexible (listed as full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide exams and dental treatment for Reserve and National Guard service members at weekend events across the country. DOCS Health supplies equipment and optional malpractice coverage, so you can focus on care while choosing events that fit your schedule.
RN Women’s Services (Full Time)
- Employer: Wheeling Hospital (WVU Medicine)
- Location: 1 Medical Park Drive, Wheeling, WV
- Type: Full-time, 36 hours/week, inpatient
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based RN role in Women’s Services, using the full nursing process for OB/GYN patients. Great for newer nurses (under 1 year experience welcome) who want strong clinical growth, a clear clinical ladder (CAPE program), and experience with more complex patients over time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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