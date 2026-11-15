Wheeling’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to mobile imaging and military support work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Wheeling, WV (mobile, coach-based, and outpatient sites)

(mobile, coach-based, and outpatient sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll perform MRI scans in mobile and outpatient settings, follow physician protocols, and safely administer contrast when needed. Good fit if you’re confident with MRI equipment and like a mix of patient care, travel, and hands-on imaging work.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Wheeling, WV (travel nationwide for events)

(travel nationwide for events) Type: PRN / Flexible (listed as full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Provide exams and dental treatment for Reserve and National Guard service members at weekend events across the country. DOCS Health supplies equipment and optional malpractice coverage, so you can focus on care while choosing events that fit your schedule.

Employer: Wheeling Hospital (WVU Medicine)

Location: 1 Medical Park Drive, Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time, 36 hours/week, inpatient

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based RN role in Women’s Services, using the full nursing process for OB/GYN patients. Great for newer nurses (under 1 year experience welcome) who want strong clinical growth, a clear clinical ladder (CAPE program), and experience with more complex patients over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.