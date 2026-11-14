Wheeling’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll deliver and set up home medical equipment, plus show patients how to use it safely. This role is good if you want steady local routes, patient interaction, and benefits with training and growth options.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Wheeling, WV (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (avg $5,000+ per week worked)

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is long-haul, entertainment-industry freight. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), with detention pay, fuel price guarantee, and company-supported health insurance for owner operators.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. Good fit if you like light local driving, staying active, and talking with people about cars and parts.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.00–$33.00 per hour (BOE)

Drive Class A trucks like vacuum trucks and roll-offs and help with hazardous waste clean-up at customer sites. This role offers benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training in a safety-focused, environmental services company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.