🏥 Wheeling WV Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Physician Roles

Wheeling’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and specialists. If you’re in medicine and open to travel or academic work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Contract (13 weeks), 3x12 night shifts

Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,196

Estimated weekly stipend: $1,267

Travel Med Surg RN role with solid weekly pay and a night schedule that leaves your days free. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, referral bonuses, and ESOP stock ownership through Solomon Page.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Contract (13 weeks), 3x12 rotating shifts

Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,298

Estimated weekly stipend: $1,267

Progressive Care travel RN spot with higher weekly pay and rotating shifts for variety. Same strong benefits and ESOP perks, plus the chance to build PCU experience in a supportive travel-nurse setup.

Employer: WVU Medicine / UHA University Health Associates

Location: Wheeling, WV (also serving Weirton, WV and remote services)

(also serving and remote services) Type: Part-time, exempt (40 scheduled weekly hours listed)

Salary: Not listed

Academic MFM role with Assistant/Associate/Professor ranks available, focused on high-risk pregnancies, teaching med students and residents, and engaging in research. Ideal if you want to blend clinical care, education, and academic medicine within West Virginia’s largest health system.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.