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🚌 Wheeling, WV Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driver Roles
Wheeling has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from store routes to seasonal delivery help. Good options if you like staying active and being out in the community.
Store Driver (Full-Time)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local pro customers, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customer service. This is a good fit if you like driving, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs with help, and want steady hours with a national company.
Store Driver (Part-Time)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the full-time role—local deliveries, stocking, and helping walk-in customers—but with a more flexible schedule. Great if you want to pick up hours around school, another job, or family time.
Driver Helper – Seasonal
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Type: Seasonal, full-time hours possible
- Pay: $17.75/hour
Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages—no driving the truck yourself. You’ll be outdoors, moving a lot, lifting up to 70 lbs, and working flexible days (often Monday–Saturday) during the busy season.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Riesbeck Food Markets, Inc.
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver prescriptions and other items between the store and customers, plus help at the front end with register work, stocking, and customer service. Good if you want a mix of driving and in-store work and can lift up to 50 lbs.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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