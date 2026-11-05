🚌 Wheeling, WV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wheeling has some solid transportation jobs right now, from local delivery to high-earning OTR work. If you’ve got a CDL or wrench skills, there’s good money to be made.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Wheeling, WV (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year ; $5,000/week minimum average when working; most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

; when working; most earn Route: Over-the-road, dry van , live entertainment freight (shows, tours, events)

Over-the-road, , live entertainment freight (shows, tours, events) Perks: Company-supported health insurance program, all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes/tolls, paid cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge , $5,000 driver referral bonus

Company-supported health insurance program, all miles paid (loaded & empty), detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes/tolls, paid cargo & liability insurance, , Requirements: 2+ years experience, passport required (U.S. & Canada freight)

If you want big OTR earnings and like the idea of hauling sets, costumes, and gear for live shows instead of regular freight, this is a high-paying niche gig.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Role: Repair and preventive maintenance on company trucks and heavy equipment; move equipment in the yard; help drivers with vehicle issues; complete inspections and daily checklists; general facility housekeeping

Repair and preventive maintenance on company trucks and heavy equipment; move equipment in the yard; help drivers with vehicle issues; complete inspections and daily checklists; general facility housekeeping Perks (from listing): Competitive wages, health benefits after 30 days , possible pay increase after 90 days, 401(k) with company match , paid OEM certifications and training, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, uniforms and PPE provided

Competitive wages, , possible pay increase after 90 days, , paid OEM certifications and training, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, uniforms and PPE provided Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, 1+ year heavy-duty truck/equipment experience, 1+ year DOT inspection experience, must bring your own basic tools, able to pass background, drug, and physical tests

Good fit if you like hands-on diesel work, want steady hours, and like the idea of paid training and clear growth paths.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Role: Plan and run local deliveries, load and secure trucks, deliver and sometimes install items (like appliances), update route status on company devices, keep vehicle clean and DOT-compliant, and help keep the store safe and organized

Plan and run local deliveries, load and secure trucks, deliver and sometimes install items (like appliances), update route status on company devices, keep vehicle clean and DOT-compliant, and help keep the store safe and organized Requirements: Class A or B CDL (with air brake endorsement where needed), valid medical certificate (or able to get one), clean MVR per company rules, age 21+, able to follow DOT and CDL rules; customer service and forklift experience are a plus

Nice option if you want to be home daily, like talking with customers, and prefer local routes over long-haul.

If any of these sound like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.