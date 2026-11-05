🛒 Wheeling WV Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wheeling has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from creative retail to banking and pharmacy support. If you like helping people in person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Braun's Custom Framing

Braun's Custom Framing Location: Wheeling, WV (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , 24+ hours/week

, Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour

Create fresh flower arrangements, help customers pick the right plants, and keep displays looking great. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on creative work, retail, and talking with people.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Wheeling, WV (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $20 per hour

Benefits (with 30-hour week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development

Help customers at the register and support the pharmacy team with prescriptions and inventory. Great for someone who wants steady retail hours plus a path into healthcare and pharmacy.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wheeling, WV (in person)

(in person) Type: Customer service / call support

Pay: Not listed

Be the first point of contact for subscribers by phone and email, answering questions and solving issues. Training is provided, so this can be a solid entry role if you’re friendly, organized, and good on the phone.

Employer: United Bank

Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (bank role with full-time benefits link in posting)

Handle daily banking transactions, balance your cash drawer, and help customers with products and services. Nice option if you’re detail-oriented, like numbers, and want a professional path in banking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.