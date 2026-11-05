🤝 Wheeling WV Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Wheeling’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles focused on housing, seniors, and mental health outreach. If you like helping people and building community, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Catholic Charities WVa (Diocese of Wheeling)

Catholic Charities WVa (Diocese of Wheeling) Location: Wheeling, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the coordinated entry system for people experiencing homelessness across the Northern Panhandle. You’ll manage referrals to housing programs, keep a by-name list updated, run case conferencing with partner agencies, and train community access points like shelters, schools, and health systems. Great fit if you have a human services or social work background, are comfortable with data systems (HMIS), and like organizing multi-agency efforts.

Employer: National Council on Aging (NCOA)

Location: Wheeling, WV (office-based with hybrid schedule)

(office-based with hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time, grant-funded through June 30, 2028

Salary: $44,000–$50,000/year

Support older adults (55+) in the Northern Panhandle, western PA, and eastern OH as they train, volunteer, and move into permanent jobs. You’ll recruit and coach AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers, coordinate training and certifications, track data, and build relationships with local employers and community partners. Ideal if you have 1–3 years in program coordination or workforce/human services, enjoy case management, and like mixing office work with community visits.

Employer: Chrysalis Health

Location: Wheeling, WV area , serving Jefferson County, OH and surrounding counties

, serving Type: Full-time, hybrid/field-based

Salary: Up to $51,500/year + benefits

Be the community outreach lead for outpatient mental health and substance use services in Jefferson County and nearby areas. This field-based role focuses on building referral relationships with hospitals, schools, social service agencies, and community partners, with admin work done remotely. Good match if you have experience in behavioral health, healthcare marketing, community outreach, or case management, and don’t mind regular local travel.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, follow the links, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.