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🛒 Wheeling, IL Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wheeling’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Wheeling, IL.
Specialty Sales Executive Team Leader – Target
- Employer: Target
- Location: Wheeling, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000 – $128,000/year
Lead specialty sales areas like Apparel, Beauty, and Electronics, build a guest-first culture, and manage a team to hit sales goals. This role comes with strong pay and access to Target’s comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more).
Counter Sales Associate – Temperature Equipment Corporation (TEC)
- Employer: Temperature Equipment Corporation (TEC)
- Location: Wheeling, IL
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, rotating Sat half-day)
- Salary: Starting at $18/hour
Front-counter role helping customers with HVAC parts and supplies, handling orders, and answering product questions. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and light warehouse work, with benefits, paid holidays & vacation, and 401(k) with match.
Shift Lead – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Wheeling, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members on great customer service. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight into full management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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