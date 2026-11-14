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🐶 Playful, Petite & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wheeling
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Wheeling, IL? These adoptable dogs at Heartland Animal Shelter are hoping to meet their forever families soon.
Poblano
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with dark brindle and cute white toes
- Size: Medium
- Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (847) 296-6400
Poblano is one of the "pepper" brothers from rural Kentucky, with handsome dark brindle markings and white toes. He’s currently at the shelter and ready for visitors during open hours or by application.
👉 Meet Poblano and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clawdeen
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Carolina Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with red tones
- Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (847) 296-6400
Clawdeen came from a partner shelter in rural Alabama. She has a wise, “old soul” look with a furrowed brow, beautiful red coloring, and big radar ears. She’s a slight, quiet girl the team is still getting to know.
👉 Meet Clawdeen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mozzarella
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: About 40 lbs (petite)
- Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (847) 296-6400
Mozzarella came from rural Kentucky and is a compact, 40‑pound “say cheese” kind of girl. She’s described as a social butterfly who enjoys meeting new people and making friends with other dogs, and she’s known for her big, happy smile.
👉 Meet Mozzarella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tim McPaw
- Breed: Hound / Shepherd mix (unknown types)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 35 lbs (“smedium” size)
- Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (847) 296-6400
Tim McPaw has a very kissable face and is smaller than he looks in photos, at around 35 pounds. He came from rural Alabama, where he didn’t get many visitors, and is now ready for snuggles and adventures with a new family.
👉 Meet Tim McPaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beatrice
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $375
- Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (847) 296-6400
Beatrice is a medium terrier mix who makes herself at home wherever she goes. Back at Heartland, she’s already claimed the executive director’s office—and even the dog stroller—as her favorite hangout spot.
👉 Meet Beatrice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dainty
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: About 30 lbs (petite Husky)
- Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (847) 296-6400
Dainty is a tiny, 30‑pound Husky mix who looks like a little fox or miniature wolf. She was picked up as a stray and taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control before coming to Heartland, where she’s now waiting for a home of her own.
👉 Meet Dainty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wheeling, IL, consider stopping by Heartland Animal Shelter or calling (847) 296-6400 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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