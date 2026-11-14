Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Wheeling, IL? These adoptable dogs at Heartland Animal Shelter are hoping to meet their forever families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with dark brindle and cute white toes

Black with dark brindle and cute white toes Size: Medium

Medium Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter

Phone: (847) 296-6400

Poblano is one of the "pepper" brothers from rural Kentucky, with handsome dark brindle markings and white toes. He’s currently at the shelter and ready for visitors during open hours or by application.

👉 Meet Poblano and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Carolina Dog mix

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Carolina Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with red tones

Brown/Chocolate with red tones Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter

Phone: (847) 296-6400

Clawdeen came from a partner shelter in rural Alabama. She has a wise, “old soul” look with a furrowed brow, beautiful red coloring, and big radar ears. She’s a slight, quiet girl the team is still getting to know.

👉 Meet Clawdeen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Weight: About 40 lbs (petite)

About 40 lbs (petite) Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter

Phone: (847) 296-6400

Mozzarella came from rural Kentucky and is a compact, 40‑pound “say cheese” kind of girl. She’s described as a social butterfly who enjoys meeting new people and making friends with other dogs, and she’s known for her big, happy smile.

👉 Meet Mozzarella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Shepherd mix (unknown types)

Hound / Shepherd mix (unknown types) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 35 lbs (“smedium” size)

About 35 lbs (“smedium” size) Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter

Phone: (847) 296-6400

Tim McPaw has a very kissable face and is smaller than he looks in photos, at around 35 pounds. He came from rural Alabama, where he didn’t get many visitors, and is now ready for snuggles and adventures with a new family.

👉 Meet Tim McPaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter

Phone: (847) 296-6400

Beatrice is a medium terrier mix who makes herself at home wherever she goes. Back at Heartland, she’s already claimed the executive director’s office—and even the dog stroller—as her favorite hangout spot.

👉 Meet Beatrice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Weight: About 30 lbs (petite Husky)

About 30 lbs (petite Husky) Shelter: Heartland Animal Shelter

Phone: (847) 296-6400

Dainty is a tiny, 30‑pound Husky mix who looks like a little fox or miniature wolf. She was picked up as a stray and taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control before coming to Heartland, where she’s now waiting for a home of her own.

👉 Meet Dainty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wheeling, IL, consider stopping by Heartland Animal Shelter or calling (847) 296-6400 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.