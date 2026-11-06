undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wheeling
Wheeling has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever homes. All of these pups are with Heartland Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you soon.
Bryan
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Size: About 70 pounds
- Location: Heartland Animal Shelter, Wheeling, IL
- Living situation: At the shelter
Bryan is described as a polite, easygoing “Kentucky gentleman” and a great choice if you’re more “Team Plug and Play” than puppy chaos. He’s a large boy but carries himself calmly and respectfully.
How to meet/adopt:
- Visit during open hours at Heartland Animal Shelter
- Or submit an application on their website
- Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400
👉 Meet Bryan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harmony
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Location: Heartland Animal Shelter, Wheeling, IL
- Living situation: At the shelter
Harmony is a fun, active young dog who came to rescue when her previous owner could no longer keep up with her energy. She’s ready to bring a lot of joy and playtime to her new family.
How to meet/adopt:
- Stop by Heartland Animal Shelter during open hours
- Or submit an application through their website
- Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400
👉 Meet Harmony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Echo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Location: Heartland Animal Shelter, Wheeling, IL
- Living situation: At the shelter
Echo is a sweet, petite girl who recently arrived from a rural Kentucky shelter, where adoptions are rare. Staff are already smitten with her, and her listing includes cute videos so you can see her personality.
How to meet/adopt:
- Visit Heartland Animal Shelter during open hours
- Or submit an application on their website
- Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400
👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freya
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Location: Heartland Animal Shelter, Wheeling, IL
- Living situation: In a foster home
Freya is a tiny heart-stealer whose photos look almost too perfect to be real. She was surrendered by an owner who wanted to be sure she’d find a home with enough time and attention for a young pup. She’s currently thriving in a foster home while she waits for her forever family.
How to meet/adopt:
- Submit an application through Heartland’s website
- Or email dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org to see if you’re a match
- Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wheeling, IL, consider visiting Heartland Animal Shelter or sharing these pups with friends and family. Your share or visit could be the step that helps one of them find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.