🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wheeling

Wheeling has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever homes. All of these pups are with Heartland Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Size: About 70 pounds

About 70 pounds Location: Heartland Animal Shelter , Wheeling, IL

, Wheeling, IL Living situation: At the shelter

Bryan is described as a polite, easygoing “Kentucky gentleman” and a great choice if you’re more “Team Plug and Play” than puppy chaos. He’s a large boy but carries himself calmly and respectfully.

How to meet/adopt:

Visit during open hours at Heartland Animal Shelter

Or submit an application on their website

Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400

👉 Meet Bryan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Location: Heartland Animal Shelter , Wheeling, IL

, Wheeling, IL Living situation: At the shelter

Harmony is a fun, active young dog who came to rescue when her previous owner could no longer keep up with her energy. She’s ready to bring a lot of joy and playtime to her new family.

How to meet/adopt:

Stop by Heartland Animal Shelter during open hours

during open hours Or submit an application through their website

Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400

👉 Meet Harmony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Location: Heartland Animal Shelter , Wheeling, IL

, Wheeling, IL Living situation: At the shelter

Echo is a sweet, petite girl who recently arrived from a rural Kentucky shelter, where adoptions are rare. Staff are already smitten with her, and her listing includes cute videos so you can see her personality.

How to meet/adopt:

Visit Heartland Animal Shelter during open hours

during open hours Or submit an application on their website

Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400

👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Location: Heartland Animal Shelter , Wheeling, IL

, Wheeling, IL Living situation: In a foster home

Freya is a tiny heart-stealer whose photos look almost too perfect to be real. She was surrendered by an owner who wanted to be sure she’d find a home with enough time and attention for a young pup. She’s currently thriving in a foster home while she waits for her forever family.

How to meet/adopt:

Submit an application through Heartland’s website

Or email dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org to see if you’re a match

to see if you’re a match Shelter phone: (847) 296-6400

👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wheeling, IL, consider visiting Heartland Animal Shelter or sharing these pups with friends and family. Your share or visit could be the step that helps one of them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.