Wheaton has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes—from silly kittens to a calm senior sweetheart. Here are a few who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo “cow cat”

Black & White / Tuxedo “cow cat” Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Key Largo is a sweet, affectionate kitten whose love language is comfort. He’s a creature of habit who seeks out the coziest bed, the best cuddle buddy, and he’s always first in line when the food bowl appears. He prefers calm snuggle time over nonstop zoomies and gravitates toward quieter company.

👉 Meet Key Largo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white markings (goatee and tummy spot)

Black & white markings (goatee and tummy spot) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Montego (Monty) is a playful, energetic boy and the biggest of the Kokomo siblings. He has an adorable little goatee and a perfect black circle on his tummy. He previously had an abscess on his hind end after neuter surgery, so his back end looks a bit different, but he’s fully healed and feeling great now. He loves wrestling and kitten fun with his siblings.

👉 Meet Montego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Aruba is the tiny “runt” of the Kokomo litter with a huge heart. Her mission in life is to be as close to her people as possible—on your shoulder, in your lap, or pressed right up next to you. If you want a constant companion who sticks by your side, Aruba is your girl.

👉 Meet Aruba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tortoiseshell)

Domestic Shorthair (tortoiseshell) Age: Senior (10 years)

Senior (10 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black with orange tortie markings

Mostly black with orange tortie markings Adoption fee: $11

Shelter: Dupage County Animal Services

Phone: (630) 407-2800

Mariposa (Spanish for “butterfly”) is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell beauty looking for a calm, loving home. She’s sweet and gentle, and has peacefully lived with a laid-back dog in the past. If you’re hoping for a low-key companion to quietly brighten your days, Mariposa is ready to flutter into your heart—and your lap.

👉 Meet Mariposa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby (Domestic Shorthair)

Tabby (Domestic Shorthair) Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown mackerel tabby

Brown mackerel tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Whisker Mission

Breeze is a petite brown tabby kitten who keeps her foster laughing every day. She’s known for her big “sad” puppy-dog eyes that make her look very serious, even though she’s actually a happy, confident little girl who knows how to get what she wants. Curious and full of charm, she’s ready to bring fun and smiles to her new home.

👉 Meet Breeze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Wheaton area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or submit an application through their links. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.