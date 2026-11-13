Wheaton has some wonderful cats hoping to find a cozy, loving home. Each one has a unique story and is ready to meet their new family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult (about 4 years)

Young adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Mortimer “Mo” is a 4-year-old charmer with a look you won’t forget — a cute little “popcorn” ear and big chubby cheeks that are just made for cheek scratches. He absolutely loves pets and melts into your hand when you give him attention. Mo is FIV+, but the shelter notes this shouldn’t scare adopters away; many FIV+ cats live long, happy lives indoors with good care.

👉 Meet Mortimer “Mo” and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Tiny Tina is a sweet girl with a big personality. She does well with both dogs and cats, so she could fit into many different homes. She’s adventurous, curious, and loves to be part of whatever is going on. If you want a playful, nosy little buddy who follows you around, Tina might be your match.

👉 Meet Tiny Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Butternut is a very easygoing orange kitten. He’s playful with his brothers, but also happy to be carried around or sit in your arms while you get things done. The shelter calls him “the sweetest kitten” and says he’s a great fit for many families.

👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Squash is a cute gray boy who loves to be “in your business.” He enjoys chasing toys and wrestling with his brothers, but he’s just as happy to curl up in your lap or be carried around. He gets the zoomies, yet can also chill and is described as a real trooper at bath time.

👉 Meet Squash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell with bobtail

Tortoiseshell with bobtail Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

Phone: (847) 773-7639

Cinnabar is a tiny tortie with a cute bobtail and a huge heart. She’s described as an “absolute love bug” who makes you feel like you’re the most important person in the world. If you’re looking for a very affectionate kitten who adores attention, Cinnabar could be perfect.

👉 Meet Cinnabar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wheaton, IL)

Kitty was rescued from ARF two summers ago and lived happily with her elderly owner, who can no longer care for her. She’s a sweet, calm, playful girl who enjoys belly rubs, lap time, and watching birds through the window. She’s talkative but not loud. She has lived with other cats before, but would likely prefer a quieter home over a very busy one.

👉 Meet Kitty and contact the private owner through adoptapet

If you’re in the Wheaton area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines at (847) 773-7639 or contact the private owner through the listing above. Sharing these cats with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.