🏥 Wheaton, IL Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Full-Time Roles

Wheaton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices all adding to their teams. If you’re in nursing, psychology, or vet tech work, there are several solid full-time options close to home.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Wheaton, IL

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $115,000 – $135,000 (productivity-based)

Join a fast-growing behavioral health group focused on accessible, evidence-based mental health care. This role is 100% therapy (no testing), offers a signing bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 4% 401k match, paid parental leave), modern offices, and strong admin support so you can focus on patients.

Employer: Heartland Veterinary Partners

Location: Wheaton, IL (near historic downtown)

(near historic downtown) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25.00 – $26.50/hour DOE (pay is negotiable)

Feline lovers only: this is a cat-only clinic with a focus on kind, modern care. You’ll use your skills in anesthesia, surgery, dentistry, lab work, and client education, with benefits like PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and support for licensing and career growth.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Wheaton, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a surgical unit where every patient interaction counts, with a big focus on teamwork and quality outcomes. NM offers strong benefits (including tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness, and 401(k) match) plus lots of support for professional development.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Wheaton, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide evaluations, testing, and therapy for children with feeding, developmental, and behavioral challenges as part of a multidisciplinary team. This role is a good fit if you have a PhD/PsyD in Clinical Psychology, Illinois license, and enjoy close work with families and other specialists.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Wheaton, IL

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE), 12-hour day shifts

Salary: Not listed

Join the stroke unit and care for high-acuity patients using a team-based, evidence-driven approach. You’ll rotate as needed, lead support staff on your shift, and have access to NM’s broad benefits and continuing education options.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.