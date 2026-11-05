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Wheaton

♻️ Holiday light recycling in Wheaton through Feb. 28, 2027

5 days ago
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💡 Recycle your old holiday lights in Wheaton

You can now recycle unwanted holiday lights through the City of Wheaton’s Holiday Light Recycling Program, running now through Feb. 28, 2027.

Drop-off details:

  • When: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
  • Where: Public Works Storage Yard, 820 W. Liberty Drive (south side of Liberty, across from Public Works)

Accepted items:

  • Traditional holiday lights
  • LED holiday lights
  • Italian mini-holiday lights
  • Rope lights
  • Extension cords

Not accepted:

  • Pre-lit garland, wreaths, or trees
  • Bags or boxes
  • Lawn decorations (lit or unlit)
  • Ornaments (lit or unlit)

Remove all items from bags and boxes before dropping them off. There is no limit to how many lights you can bring.

More Info: Holiday Light Recycling Now Available in Wheaton •...

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