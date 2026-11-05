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Wheaton
♻️ Holiday light recycling in Wheaton through Feb. 28, 2027
5 days ago
💡 Recycle your old holiday lights in Wheaton
You can now recycle unwanted holiday lights through the City of Wheaton’s Holiday Light Recycling Program, running now through Feb. 28, 2027.
Drop-off details:
- When: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
- Where: Public Works Storage Yard, 820 W. Liberty Drive (south side of Liberty, across from Public Works)
Accepted items:
- Traditional holiday lights
- LED holiday lights
- Italian mini-holiday lights
- Rope lights
- Extension cords
Not accepted:
- Pre-lit garland, wreaths, or trees
- Bags or boxes
- Lawn decorations (lit or unlit)
- Ornaments (lit or unlit)
Remove all items from bags and boxes before dropping them off. There is no limit to how many lights you can bring.
More Info: Holiday Light Recycling Now Available in Wheaton •...
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