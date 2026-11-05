♻️ Holiday light recycling in Wheaton through Feb. 28, 2027

💡 Recycle your old holiday lights in Wheaton

You can now recycle unwanted holiday lights through the City of Wheaton’s Holiday Light Recycling Program, running now through Feb. 28, 2027.

Drop-off details:

When: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Where: Public Works Storage Yard, 820 W. Liberty Drive (south side of Liberty, across from Public Works)

Accepted items:

Traditional holiday lights

LED holiday lights

Italian mini-holiday lights

Rope lights

Extension cords

Not accepted:

Pre-lit garland, wreaths, or trees

Bags or boxes

Lawn decorations (lit or unlit)

Ornaments (lit or unlit)

Remove all items from bags and boxes before dropping them off. There is no limit to how many lights you can bring.