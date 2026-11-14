Wheat Ridge has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from faith-based outreach to high-tech and regional marketing. Good options here if you like people, strategy, or tech.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: Wheat Ridge, CO (Denver market, hybrid or in-office)

(Denver market, hybrid or in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports marketing across Colorado and Wyoming for an engineering/consulting firm. You’ll lead proposals, create collateral, manage CRM data, and help shape local/regional marketing plans—great if you have strong writing skills and AEC or proposal experience.

Employer: EXCEL DRIVER SERVICES

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own marketing for multiple brands in CDL training, safety, and simulation tech. You’ll run SEO, websites, digital ads, social media, content, and reporting in Monday.com—ideal if you like both strategy and hands-on digital work.

Employer: Dare 2 Share Ministries

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO (Denver) , in person

, in person Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week (non-exempt)

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Build relationships with youth leaders across North America, mostly by phone and CRM follow-up. Good fit if you know youth ministry culture, align with Dare 2 Share’s Statement of Faith, and enjoy outreach, problem-solving, and storytelling.

Employer: Aspen Systems Inc

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 , in person (Denver office preferred)

, in person (Denver office preferred) Type: Full-time

Pay: $64,200–$86,400/year + annual bonus

Support sales of high-performance computing and AI systems to universities, labs, and government. You’ll help with quotes, vendors, CRM, and customer follow-up—great if you know servers/GPUs, already use AI tools at work, and want to grow into a Sales Engineer or Sales Executive role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.