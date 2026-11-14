Wheat Ridge has some solid retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from healthy grocery stores to RV service. Here are a few worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.55 – $29.25/hour

Help shoppers with vitamins, supplements, and health/beauty items while leading a busy team. Good fit if you like wellness, fast-paced grocery work, and want career growth, store discount, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.55 – $29.25/hour

Support the produce manager, keep fruits and veggies fresh, and guide a team in one of the store’s busiest departments. Great if you enjoy physical work, customer service, and a path into grocery management with benefits and store discount.

Employer: Arc Thrift Stores

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Internship / entry-level

Sort and prep donated items, stock the sales floor, and help shoppers. A simple way to get hands-on retail experience if you’re new to the workforce or restarting.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + commission)

Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, explain services, and suggest add-ons. This role is commission-based with uncapped earnings and comes with benefits, PTO, and discounts if you’re comfortable in a sales-focused service job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.