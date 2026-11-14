Wheat Ridge healthcare is buzzing right now—strong pay, steady hours, and a mix of permanent and contract roles. If you’re in mental health, nutrition, or nursing, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health

Jefferson Center for Mental Health Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $270,000/year

Priority deadline: 11/26/2026 (open until filled)

Adult outpatient psychiatry with a strong team around you—therapists, case managers, primary care, and more. You’ll do evals, med management (including MAT), and help lead integrated care for people with serious and persistent mental illness.

Employer: STRIDE Community Health Center

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Salary: $64,000 – $86,000/year

Clinic-based RD role focused on pregnant/postpartum patients and chronic disease in a Federally Qualified Health Center. No nights, weekends, or major holidays, plus solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, loan repayment, CME support).

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Travel contract

Specialty: PCU / Tele Step-Down

PCU / Tele Step-Down Duration: 13 weeks

Hours: 36 hrs/week , 12-hr shifts

, Pay: $2,608 per week (plus tax-free stipend, per posting)

Step-down/PCU contract for RNs who like higher-acuity patients without full ICU. Day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing right away, a $600 travel bonus, and extra pay if you work over your contracted hours.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Local contract

Specialty: Med Surg

Med Surg Start date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Hours: 36 hrs/week , 12-hr shifts

, Pay: $61/hour

Good fit if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel. Classic Med Surg mix of post-op and step-down-from-ICU patients, with day-1 benefits, PTO, and a $600 travel bonus even on a local contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR team can flag similar openings you haven’t seen yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.