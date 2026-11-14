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🏥 Wheat Ridge CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings $60–270K
Wheat Ridge healthcare is buzzing right now—strong pay, steady hours, and a mix of permanent and contract roles. If you’re in mental health, nutrition, or nursing, there’s something here worth a click.
Psychiatrist
- Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 – $270,000/year
- Priority deadline: 11/26/2026 (open until filled)
Adult outpatient psychiatry with a strong team around you—therapists, case managers, primary care, and more. You’ll do evals, med management (including MAT), and help lead integrated care for people with serious and persistent mental illness.
Registered Dietitian – Integrated Nutrition Services
- Employer: STRIDE Community Health Center
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Salary: $64,000 – $86,000/year
Clinic-based RD role focused on pregnant/postpartum patients and chronic disease in a Federally Qualified Health Center. No nights, weekends, or major holidays, plus solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, loan repayment, CME support).
Travel RN – PCU / Tele Step-Down – $2,608/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Type: Travel contract
- Specialty: PCU / Tele Step-Down
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: $2,608 per week (plus tax-free stipend, per posting)
Step-down/PCU contract for RNs who like higher-acuity patients without full ICU. Day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing right away, a $600 travel bonus, and extra pay if you work over your contracted hours.
Local Contract Med Surg RN – $61/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- Type: Local contract
- Specialty: Med Surg
- Start date: 12/07/2026
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: $61/hour
Good fit if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel. Classic Med Surg mix of post-op and step-down-from-ICU patients, with day-1 benefits, PTO, and a $600 travel bonus even on a local contract.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR team can flag similar openings you haven’t seen yet.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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