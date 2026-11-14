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🎁 Free Items Around Wheat Ridge — Rugs, Leaves & More
Wheat Ridge neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to home basics. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
FitRight OptiFit Briefs 2XL
Item: Pack of FitRight OptiFit Briefs, size 2XL (60–70 in)
Quantity: Pack of 20 briefs
Condition: Not specified (check with poster)
Location: Fruitdale, Wheat Ridge, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Pack of 20 adult briefs in 2XL, for waist/hip size 60–70 inches. Could be useful for caregivers or anyone needing incontinence supplies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
10–12 Large Bags of Pesticide-Free Leaves
Item: 10–12 large bags of leaves (pesticide free)
Location: Applewood Villages, Wheat Ridge, CO (near 25th & Pierce, 80214)
Source: nextdoor.com
Neighbor is offering 10–12 big bags of autumn leaves, all pesticide free. Great for composting, garden mulch, or insulating garden beds. The poster mentions they can drop off if you’re close and that they need them gone today.
There are multiple similar posts from the same area and description, so this listing covers that whole batch of leaf bags.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Beige Patterned Area Rug 5' x 7'
Item: Beige patterned area rug
Size: 5' x 7'
Design: Geometric pattern
Location: Fruitdale, Wheat Ridge, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A 5 by 7 foot beige area rug with a geometric pattern. Nice size for a living room, bedroom, or office. Condition isn’t listed, so it’s a good idea to ask about wear or stains before pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.