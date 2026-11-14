Wheat Ridge neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to home basics. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Pack of FitRight OptiFit Briefs, size 2XL (60–70 in)

Quantity: Pack of 20 briefs

Condition: Not specified (check with poster)

Location: Fruitdale, Wheat Ridge, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Pack of 20 adult briefs in 2XL, for waist/hip size 60–70 inches. Could be useful for caregivers or anyone needing incontinence supplies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 10–12 large bags of leaves (pesticide free)

Location: Applewood Villages, Wheat Ridge, CO (near 25th & Pierce, 80214)

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is offering 10–12 big bags of autumn leaves, all pesticide free. Great for composting, garden mulch, or insulating garden beds. The poster mentions they can drop off if you’re close and that they need them gone today.

There are multiple similar posts from the same area and description, so this listing covers that whole batch of leaf bags.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige patterned area rug

Size: 5' x 7'

Design: Geometric pattern

Location: Fruitdale, Wheat Ridge, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A 5 by 7 foot beige area rug with a geometric pattern. Nice size for a living room, bedroom, or office. Condition isn’t listed, so it’s a good idea to ask about wear or stains before pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.