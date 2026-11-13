Wheat Ridge has some solid front-line roles right now, from beauty and phones to healthcare and RVs. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $26.00/hour

Lead the front registers, train new cashiers, and keep the checkout area running smoothly in a busy beauty store. Great fit if you love makeup/skin care, enjoy coaching others, and want a role with clear sales and loyalty goals.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.27/hour base + commission (total potential about $65K–$75.5K+/year)

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus (per posting terms)

Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and tech while earning strong commission on top of hourly pay. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and a set schedule you’ll know four weeks ahead.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Be the go-to person between customers and the service shop for RV and related repairs. You’ll quote jobs, suggest add-on services, and keep customers updated while earning commission and accessing solid benefits.

Employer: Intermountain Health (Lutheran Clinic)

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.31 – $23.80/hour

Front-desk role in a cardiac clinic where you greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, schedule visits, and take payments. Good option if you want steady hours, like healthcare settings, and have strong people and computer skills.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Type: Temporary

Pay: $16.50 – $20.50/hour

Short-term retail role running the register, stocking shelves, and helping customers find what they need. Nice way to pick up extra hours with flexible scheduling and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.