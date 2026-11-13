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🛒 Wheat Ridge Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wheat Ridge has some solid front-line roles right now, from beauty and phones to healthcare and RVs. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Lead Cashier
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.50 – $26.00/hour
Lead the front registers, train new cashiers, and keep the checkout area running smoothly in a busy beauty store. Great fit if you love makeup/skin care, enjoy coaching others, and want a role with clear sales and loyalty goals.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Verizon
Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $18.27/hour base + commission (total potential about $65K–$75.5K+/year)
Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus (per posting terms)
Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and tech while earning strong commission on top of hourly pay. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and a set schedule you’ll know four weeks ahead.
Service Advisor
Employer: Camping World
Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
Be the go-to person between customers and the service shop for RV and related repairs. You’ll quote jobs, suggest add-on services, and keep customers updated while earning commission and accessing solid benefits.
Cardiac Patient Service Rep
Employer: Intermountain Health (Lutheran Clinic)
Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $18.31 – $23.80/hour
Front-desk role in a cardiac clinic where you greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, schedule visits, and take payments. Good option if you want steady hours, like healthcare settings, and have strong people and computer skills.
Customer Service Associate – Temporary
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
Type: Temporary
Pay: $16.50 – $20.50/hour
Short-term retail role running the register, stocking shelves, and helping customers find what they need. Nice way to pick up extra hours with flexible scheduling and an employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.